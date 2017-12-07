Produce distributed to needy families

Hundreds of thousands of pounds of produce are being given to those in need.

The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas received a $48,000 grant recently from the Blue and You Foundation.

The money will provide 240,000 pounds of fresh produce to those at risk of hunger.

Some of the produce was handed out at the Salvation Army in Jonesboro on Thursday.

Those there were grateful to both organizations for providing food to themselves and their loved ones.

“It’s a blessing for me and for others also and I plan to help share what they’ve done here with other people,” Gary Gilkerson, Paragould resident, said.

“Blessed they are giving us a chance to feed other people that are out here, that are homeless, and don’t have anything,” Ida Miller, Jonesboro resident, said.

Vicki Pillow with the Food Bank of NEA said while this donation is wonderful, there is still a huge need to be met.

The food bank distributes 110,000 meals a week in the area.

For every dollar donated to them, they can prove a family with four meals.

