Senior citizen giving tree up at Walmart

A Christmas tree inside the Walmart store on Parker Road in Jonesboro is not an ordinary tree.

It is covered with paper bulbs, containing the name of a senior citizen with a small list of items they need.

Store Manager Vanessa McMillon said they worked to help children in need during the Thanksgiving holiday.

She said they chose up to put up a tree for seniors to try and to make sure they weren’t forgotten.

“There are groups I the community we forget about and don’t include in what we do for the outside community. And seniors are one of those,” Vanessa McMillon, store manager.

To participate, you can pick a senior and buy what you can on the list.

Then, drop your items off at customer service at the store and they will make sure it is wrapped and brightens up a senior’s Christmas.

The tree will be up through Dec. 15. The project is being spearheaded by Home Instead Senior Care.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android