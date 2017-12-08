Morris touts prep ties, up-tempo look during Arkansas intro

By KURT VOIGT

AP Sports Writer

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) - Chad Morris has plenty of work to do in order to return Arkansas to national relevance following a 4-8 season.

The new Razorbacks coach is already at work. He also says he wants to use his connections to the high school coaching ranks in Texas to bolster a program mired near the bottom of the Southeastern Conference over the last six seasons.

Morris met with Arkansas' players on Wednesday afternoon following his hiring away from SMU, and he was introduced publicly as the coach on Thursday.

The 49-year-old promised to bring the same up-tempo offensive approach he used with both the Mustangs and as an offensive coordinator at Clemson, along with hiring a defensive staff capable of game-planning for the rugged opponents in the SEC West.

