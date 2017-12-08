Man arrested during investigation into shots fired call

Police arrested a man during an investigation into a call for shots fired.

Caruthersville police responded to the area of East 14th St. and Franklin Ave. on Monday and reported finding evidence of a shooting.

During the investigation, Zachary Walker was developed as a person of interest.

Police say evidence was obtained indicating Walker, who is a convicted felon, was in possession of a firearm.

On Thursday, a warrant was issued for Walker and police discovered he was staying at a house on Laurant Ave. Officer and members of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) were denied access to search for Walker.

A search warrant was obtained and Walker was found at the residence and taken into custody.

While executing the warrant, officers reported seeing narcotics at the residence. Another search warrant was obtained and narcotics along with other evidence was collected.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the Caruthersville Police Department.

