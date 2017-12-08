Police warn of scam after a call from victim's "grandchild"

Police are urging residents to be more vigilant of a potential phone scam where the caller claims to be family.

Steele Police Chief Billy Joe Stanfield states he took a report from a victim on Thursday.

The victim said they received a call from someone claiming to be the person's family.

The caller said they had been involved in an accident and was in jail needing $2,000 to get out.

Then, the victim was asked to buy four gift cards worth $500 from Walmart. Following the purchase, the victim was instructed to provide the numbers off the back of the cards.

Stanfield said in this particular instance a man identified himself as the victim's grandchild and even gave the correct name.

Police encourage "everyone to be more skeptical if receiving a call from someone identifying themselves as a family member needing money to get out of jail."

