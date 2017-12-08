MO woman admits selling fake Louis Vuitton items online

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - A southern Missouri woman has pleaded guilty to selling counterfeit Louis Vuitton items to customers throughout the country.

Federal prosecutors say 33-year-old Tonya Virtue, of Mountain Grove, pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of smuggling goods into the United States in a scheme that netted $50,000. She sold the items through her online store, Soul Sisters.

Prosecutors say Virtue bought fabric and material with counterfeit Louis Vuitton trademarks from a Chinese manufacturer and used the material to make handbags and purses. She told customers the items were authentic Louis Vuitton merchandise.

Virtue must pay $50,000 to the government.

Her attorney, Dee Wampler, told The Springfield News-Leader that Virtue sewed fringe and Bible verses onto the handbags. He says she has no prior criminal record and is hoping for leniency.

