Rains do not stop burn threat, officials say

Region 8 residents are doing something they need to stop doing, burning trash, officials said Friday.

Brookland Fire Chief Steve Beck said he believed the recent rains have led people to believe it’s safe to start a fire.

He says that’s not correct.

“About two weeks ago,” Beck said. “Craighead County Judge Ed Hill established a burn ban. Monday, we got an inch of rain here in Brookland, but it was so dry before it just soaked it up into the ground quickly. So, we’re still under a burn ban and there’s no rain in the forecast.”

Beck said that they’ve had to ask people to put out the fires they’ve started.

“We had an incident on Wednesday,” Beck said. “Where we went out and had to ask a gentleman to put out his leaves. He was burning leaves in his yard and we asked him to put it out because of the county burn ban.”

Beck said he’s seen fires get out of control and quickly.

“If the conditions are right,” Beck said. “The wind and the humidity. We had one up on County Road 960 last week that burned right up against a man’s shop. So, they can get out of control quite quickly and do a lot of damage.”

Beck said it doesn’t take much to lose control of a fire.

“The right wind,” Beck said. “The right humidity, right dew point and it travels fast. And you just cannot control it by yourself.”

Region 8 counties currently under a burn ban are Craighead, Mississippi, Sharp, Independence, Jackson, Cross, White, and Woodruff.

