Baxter County authorities arrest man on sexual indecency charge

A Central Arkansas man is in trouble with the law after he reportedly exposed himself to a woman and her 13-year-old daughter at a park in Baxter County.

According to Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery, Michael Edward Armijo of Little Rock was arrested on suspicion of sexual indecency with a child in connection with a Nov. 24 incident at the Lakeview Roadside Park.

The victim told police that she and her daughter were walking their dog on a trail when they noticed Armijo in front of them, Montgomery said. Armijo then ran ahead and as the woman and her daughter turned the corner, he allegedly exposed himself.

Armijo, who turned himself into authorities Wednesday, will be in circuit court Dec. 14 on the felony charge, Montgomery said.

