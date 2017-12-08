Farmers safely dispose of old, unwanted pesticides

Several farmers took advantage of an opportunity to properly dispose of old or unwanted pesticides in Greene County Friday.

The take-back program was hosted at the Greene County Road Department and was completely confidential.

County Judge Rusty McMillon said the disposal program began in 2005 and is paid for by the pesticide manufacturers.

“So this is no taxpayer dollars going into this,” McMillon said. “But we are participating with the manufacturing companies, with the Arkansas State Plant Board, with the Greene County Extension Service, and with Farm Bureau to give this opportunity for the farmers.”

The professional disposal company comes around to each county about once every three to five years.

McMillon said this is a safe way to get the sometimes dangerous chemicals out of barns and shops.

“Items such as arsenic and DDT, those would be some that probably people are familiar with, and you don't want that to be in anybody's hands at all but they want to make sure you have a safe way to dispose of it and this allows that to happen,” McMillon said.

Another disposal day will be held next week in Clay County for people who may have missed Friday's event.

You can call your local agriculture extension office for more information.

