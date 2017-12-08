TB&P: Fake rice causes problems for market, industry and lawmakers say

Arkansas lawmakers are looking into so-called "fake rice" and items being marketed as rice. (Source: KAIT)

The sale and marketing of so-called "fake rice" have industry officials and lawmakers asking questions about the veracity of the product, according to a report from Talk Business and Politics.

Arkansas Rice Federation Executive Director Lauren Waldrip Ward spoke earlier this week to a joint meeting of the Arkansas House and Senate Agriculture committees.

Ward said the "fake rice" is being sold as a healthier option to rice products.

"Consumers have a right to know honestly and transparently what they are purchasing and these fake rice products are designed to mislead them," Ward said. "We don't want consumers who want to purchase rice, being tricked into buying something other than rice. Rice is a grain, not a shape."

A Northeast Arkansas lawmaker, Sen. Blake Johnson, R-Corning, also told Talk Business and Politics that the issue must be addressed.

"We'll do whatever is necessary to combat this issue. I would like to begin working with Arkansas Rice to develop a resolution addressing rice pretenders and protecting consumers' rights."

