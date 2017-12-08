Homelessness sees increase in Arkansas, report notes

Volunteers in Little Rock have worked to collect scarves and blankets for the homeless. (Source: KATV)

A federal report shows that while there are more homeless people in Arkansas this year, the number of homeless families in the state has gone down.

According to a report from Little Rock television station KATV, the report from the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development showed a two percent increase this year in the number of people.

However, the report does not show why the increase has happened.

Ta'Nice Blackman, who works at UALR, volunteers to help the homeless in Little Rock. She brings scarves and blankets that are collected through donations to give to the homeless.

Blackman said the issue is sometimes difficult to think about.

"It's kind of sad and it makes me think, what's happening, what's causing so many people to be homeless," Blackman said.

Aaron Reddin, who works as the executive director for the Van, said the situation is in more than just one area of town.

"A lot of people think it's just a downtown issue and it's not, I mean, we have people all over town," Reddin said.

