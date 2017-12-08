Coin drive to help three Westside School families

Three families in the Westside School system found themselves in need this holiday season.

When a group of faculty and staff heard about their issues, they jumped at the opportunity to help.

The group organized a coin drive to collect money to give to those struggling families.

On Dec. 8, at morning drop off and afternoon pickup, some students held change buckets and coin drive signs to allow parents to give to the cause.

Parents Center Coordinator Allison Neeley said when they found out, it was only right for them to help.

“We had a family in Pre-K let us know they needed some help through the holidays, and two other families are dealing with catastrophic issues,” Neeley said. “It’s Christmas, and it’s just the Warrior way.”

The coin drive was organized the day before, and the students were excited to be asked to participate.

Student Matti Eldridge said they were thrilled to be involved in the effort.

“All of us were asked, and we all knew we just wanted to help in any we could,” Eldridge said. “So, we all just pitched in.”

In one day, the group raised $1,862.74 to donate to the families.

This isn’t the first time Westside has gone above and beyond for its students.

Neeley said they have done similar things in the past when a child mentioned his or her family going through a hard time.

“We will help anybody in any way that we can,” Neeley said.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android