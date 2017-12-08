Couple to end Christmas display after many years

A North Little Rock couple will end its longtime Christmas village later this month. (Source: KARK)

A Central Arkansas woman said this week that it was time to end a Christmas display that has been in her family for over a decade, but not before several hundred more people have the opportunity to see it.

According to a report from Little Rock television station KARK, Bonnie Nannen said it was time and her husband, Richard, to quit.

"We had always said when we turned 80, we wouldn't be doing it anymore and father time is knocking on the door," Nannen told KARK.

The display began with a coffee table and three pieces in the Nannen's garage.

It is now a Christmas village with trains, water fountains and a Walmart, KARK reported.

The couple works at the village five days a week, for at least two hours a day, at their North Little Rock home to get people into the Christmas spirit.

The last day for the village is Dec. 23.

