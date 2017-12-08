A-State board meets, construction projects approved

A series of building projects are in the offering for several Arkansas State University campuses, university officials said Friday.

During their quarterly Board of Trustees meeting, board members approved a $1.3 million plan to replace roofs at the Military Science building, Education, and Communications building and the Fowler Center.

The board also approved a $1.5 million capital project to help with energy cost savings at ASU Mid-South in West Memphis, plus approved an optional voluntarily retirement program for employees at the Jonesboro campus.

In order to participate, the employee must be at least 60 years old and have worked at least ten years of continuous full-time employment with the university as of June 30, 2018.

Also, the board approved a 2% increase in total compensation for ASU System President Chuck Welch. The pay raise, which is retroactive to July 1, 2017, was what employees at the Jonesboro campus received.

With the pay raise, Welch's salary is $358,500 a year.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android