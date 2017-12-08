New app sparks debate

Facebook has created an app called "Messenger Kids", sparking a debate among parents and security experts. (Source: NBC News)

A messaging app from Facebook that caters to children has people asking questions, with debate on the issue continuing.

According to a report from NBC News, Facebook started the new app, called Messenger Kids, earlier this week. The app can be connected to a parent's Facebook account.

The app allows a parent to limit who their child can talk to not to mention watching conversations that the child has with other people.

According to federal law, social media sites can prohibit anyone under 13 years old from posting anything. However, Consumer Reports reported this week that 7.5 million Facebook users are under the age of 13.

A social media expert said this week that the market will likely decide the success or failure of the idea.

"People are uncomfortable with it right now, but I think over time, Facebook's not going to be the only one and so we're going to see a lot more of this," Kurt Wagner said.

However, officials ask that parents read the policies and terms of a social media site before allowing a child to go online.

