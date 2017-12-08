Trip leads to possible solutions, officials say

A trip earlier this week to Springfield, Mo. helped Jonesboro city officials get some ideas about what to do with the old Citizen's Bank building in downtown Jonesboro.

Jonesboro Mayor Harold Perrin was one of several city leaders to see what the Missouri city did with a dilapidated building there. The building was sold to a local university, which invested $25 million into the building.

Perrin said the Springfield project provides hope as to what can be done with the vacant Citizen's Bank building.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android