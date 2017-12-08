"Shop with a Cop" helps to "Pay it Forward"

Shop with a Cop in Paragould is expected to serve more kids this year than it did when the event first took place.

The event is spearheaded by Pay it Forward Paragould. According to Dustin Rumsey with the organization, the community is what made this possible.

He said when the event was started four years ago, his goal was to help five foster children.

On Saturday, the organization is giving 50 foster children the chance to spend $100 at Walmart. Rumsey said, more importantly, the children can spend time with an officer.

“I've literally seen brother and sister hide under a table because they're scared to be in a room with cops,” said Rumsey. “Then, 20 minutes later they're in a car with them, and they're going shopping, and that bond is almost instant. It's really something to see. It gives you goosebumps.”



Rumsey said the Paragould Police Department and Craighead County Sheriff's Office both used their No Shave November fundraisers to support Shop with a Cop this year.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android