Dixie Cafe makes generous donation before closing

The Dixie Café in Jonesboro made a generous donation to a Poinsett County non-profit organization before officially closing their doors.

According to Jeff Weaver, executive director of the Stepping Stone Sanctuary in Trumann, they received a call from the restaurant wanting to make the donation.

Weaver said Friday that the restaurant gave them several items such as meat, canned food items, paper goods and other things left remaining in the restaurant.

He said in total, they receive 3,500 to 4,000 pounds of goods from Dixie Café.

Weaver added that he is beyond grateful and blessed for such a donation being the holiday season for families in need.

He said if you would like to make a donation, give them a call at 870-418-1259.

