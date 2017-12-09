Sheriff's office holds annual toy drive

The Craighead County Sheriff's Office held its 3rd annual toy drive Saturday, collecting toys for children in need. (Source: KAIT)

The Craighead County Sheriff's Office held their 3rd annual toy drive on Saturday.

Deputies said they continue holding the drive each year in hopes of giving back to the community.

One deputy said he sees the needs of children daily in his job and enjoys being part of the drive yearly.

"It's just nice because we get out and we get to speak to people," said Deputy James Watson. "We see the needs just in our daily activities in our job and we get to you know help in a way that we otherwise aren't able to."

Those who organized the event said they hoped to fill a trailer with toys for children.

"Just to be able to give a kid a toy, I mean who doesn't like that feeling," he said. "I mean it's just nice to be able to help them in a different way than we usually do."

