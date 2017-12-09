Church holds interactive Christmas event

Central Baptist Church held an immersive Christmas event on Saturday, Dec. 9.

"A night in Bethlehem" allowed the whole family to take part in activities like pottery making, bread making and other things that were done in Biblical times.

The church also presented the story of the nativity and shared the gospel during the event.

"It's a good family time, to spend family time together and just sharing Jesus," said church member Michelle Shannon. "We sometimes get caught up in the secular things in the world and so, just sharing the true meaning of Christmas and Easter."

The church hosted a similar Easter themed event that drew a crowd of over 100.

"A night in Bethlehem" drew an even bigger crowd with over 400 people in attendance.

The church hopes to make the Christmas themed event an annual celebration.

