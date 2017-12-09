A-state holds Fall commencement

Arkansas State University handed out over 1,400 diplomas during fall commencement on Saturday, Dec. 9.

The ceremony was a record breaking fall graduation.

Many families and friends gathered to support their loved ones as they received their diplomas.

One family came to support a friend who was graduating with a masters in teaching.

"Exciting to see everybody," said Jodie Howell. "I love that emotional outbursts are encouraged because I love that you get to scream and cheer for those you love."

This was also the first Arkansas State University commencement for Chancellor Kelly Damphousse since becoming the university's new chancellor.

