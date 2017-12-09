Local Basketball Scores for 12/9/17

12/9 Scores:
Boys:
Benton 49 Blytheville 36
Southwest Christian 71 Osceola 30
Marked Tree 61 Trumann 50
Pocahontas 66 Cave City 53
Girls:
Riverside 77 Batesville 70
Marmaduke 60 Rivercrest 35
Naylor 59 Manila 49
Sloan-Hendrix 66 Marked Tree 37
Pocahontas 50 Highland 32
Cave City 55 Viola 23
