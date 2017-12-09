Local Basketball Scores for 12/9/17 - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Local Basketball Scores for 12/9/17

12/9 Scores: 

Boys: 

Benton 49  Blytheville 36

Southwest Christian 71  Osceola 30

Marked Tree 61  Trumann 50 

Pocahontas 66  Cave City 53 

Girls: 

Riverside 77  Batesville 70 

Marmaduke 60  Rivercrest 35 

Naylor 59  Manila 49 

Sloan-Hendrix 66  Marked Tree 37 

Pocahontas 50  Highland 32 

Cave City 55  Viola 23 

