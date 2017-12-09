Firefighters save Christmas gifts while battling house fire

The Southside Fire Department responded to a house fire Saturday night.

According to Fire Chief Jeremy Loggins, it happened around 8 p.m. Saturday in the 300-block of Rock Bridge Road.

Chief Loggins said a mother and four teens were able to get out of the house unharmed, but the house is a total loss.

Chief Loggins said it appeared to be an electrical fire.

Region 8 News has learned that the Christmas gifts for the kids were saved by the firefighters.

