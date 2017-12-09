Southside Fire Department on scene of a house fire

The Southside Fire Department is on scene of a house fire.

It happened in the 300-block of Rock Bridge Road.

According to Fire Chief Jeremy Loggins, they were called to a house around 8 p.m. Saturday.

A mother and four teens got out of the house unharmed, but the house is a total loss.

Chief Loggins said it appears to be an electrical fire.

Fire fighters are still on scene and the Red Cross is on the way.

