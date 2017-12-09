Career highs from Gillard, Eaton and Boudie lead A-State past Henderson State

Jonesboro, AR (A-State) – Grantham Gillard, Marquis Eaton and Salif Boudie combined for 44 points off the bench to lead the Arkansas State men’s basketball team to a 90-76 victory over Henderson State Saturday at First National Bank Arena.

The trio all scored career highs with Gillard leading all scorers with 23 points. Eaton added 11 points and four assists while Boudie had 10 points and a team high seven rebounds. The win snapped a four game losing streak for A-State (3-6). Josh Jones paced Henderson State (4-5) with 16 points, one of four players in double figures.

A-State shot 54 percent (34-63) from the field and 9-of-20 (45 percent) beyond the arc compared to 45 percent (26-58) overall and 37 percent (7-19) from 3-point range for Henderson State. A-State held a 36-28 edge on the glass and outscored the Reddies 46-28 in the paint.

How It Happened (First Half):

The Red Wolves struggled making 2-of-12 (17 percent) from the field while Henderson State opened 3-for-3 from 3-point range and 4-for-5 overall to build a seven point advantage, 13-6, with 14:28 left in the first half. A-State hit 14-of-21 (67 percent) to close the first 20 minutes and carried a 10-point lead to the break.

A 9-0 run over the last 2:14 of the first half saw the Red Wolves turn a one-point lead, 35-34, into a 44-34 lead at the half. Despite the hot start, the Reddies finished the half shooting 34 percent (11-32) and 5-of-16 (31 percent) from 3-point range.

The Red Wolves shot 49 percent (16-33) and 8-of-9 (89 percent) from the charity stripe. A-State held a 24-14 advantage on the glass and outscored the Reddies 20-12 in the paint. Gillard equaled his season best in the first half with 13 points while Salif Boudie had a season high seven over the first 20 minutes.

How It Happened (Second Half):

Henderson State was able to trim the Red Wolves advantage to seven, 48-41, but A-State did not allow the Reddies any closer for the remainder of the game. The Red Wolves hit 11-of-13 (85 percent) over a 10 minute stretch to see a 54-43 lead swell to 81-62 with 5:43 to play.

A-State finished the second half shooting 60 percent (18-30) overall and 56 percent (5-9) from 3-point range. The Reddies hit 58 percent (15-26) from the field and 67 percent (2-3) beyond the arc.

Notables:

A-State and Henderson State met for a regular season game for the first time since 1952. The two sides had met each of the last 10 seasons for an exhibition game.

Grantham Gillard is the third different player to score 20 or more points for A-State this season. His effort marked the seventh time in nine games that a player scored 20 or more points in a game for the Red Wolves.

Salif Boudie had a career best 10 points, topping his previous high of eight points in the season opener last year at North Dakota State. His seven rebounds were one shy of his career best set at Minnesota last year (Dec. 23).

A-State had a season high nine blocked shots, most since the Red Wolves had 11 versus South Alabama last season (Feb. 4).

The Red Wolves improved to 3-0 on the season in games in which it held a halftime lead.

Quoting Coach Balado:

“Obviously, this was a much needed win for our team and I was proud of our guy’s effort. Our emphasis tonight was to play harder than them. I usually put up five or six points, on both offense and defense, about what to do during the game, but tonight I put up one – to play harder than they do.”

“I’m happy with a lot of things we did tonight, but there are still a lot of things we need to improve on. Our point guards are still turning the ball over a little too much, but I think they are pressing too much trying to make plays. I was very proud of our bench tonight. Salif has worked extremely hard in practice and he was rewarded tonight. Marquis and Grantham both played well and they helped our bench win this game tonight.”

Up Next:

A-State hits the road for three-straight games beginning Wednesday at Omaha. Tipoff is set for 7:00 p.m.