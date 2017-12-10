Authorities investigate officer involved shooting, police say - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Authorities investigate officer involved shooting, police say

SEARCY, AR (KAIT) -

A deputy had to use deadly force after getting a call about shots being fired Saturday in White County, according to a media release from the White County Sheriff's Office. 

Chief Deputy Phillip E. Miller said White County 911 got a call around 7:20 p.m. Saturday about possible shots being fired from two separate homes in the 400 block of Sidon Road. 

A White County deputy spoke to someone at the scene and attempted to contact the suspect, Miller said. 

"During the investigation of the incident, the suspect brandished a long weapon and moved it into a firing position at the deputy causing the deputy to use deadly force," Miller said. "The suspect was transported to the Unity Health Medical Center in Searcy." 

Miller said Arkansas State Police special agents will be investigating the incident and that no further information would be released at this time. 

The name of the suspect and the suspect's condition have not yet been released.

We have also reached out to investigators to get more information.

