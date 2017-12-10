Suspect in deputy-involved shooting dies

The suspect involved in a deputy-involved shooting in White County Saturday has died from his injuries.

According to a press release from the White County Sheriff's Office, James Newman, 69, of Rose Bud, died from injuries he suffered in the incident.

A deputy had to use deadly force after getting a call about shots being fired.

Chief Deputy Phillip E. Miller said White County 911 got a call around 7:20 p.m. about possible shots being fired from two separate homes in the 400 block of Sidon Road.

A White County deputy spoke to someone at the scene and attempted to contact the Newman, Miller said.

"During the investigation of the incident, Newman brandished a long weapon and moved it into a firing position at the deputy causing the deputy to use deadly force," Miller said. "Newman was transported to the Unity Health Medical Center in Searcy, where he was later pronounced dead."

Miller said Arkansas State Police special agents will be investigating the incident and that no further information would be released at this time.

The name of the deputy involved has not been released.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android