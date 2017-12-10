19-year-old shot in Lepanto, police search for suspect

A Lepanto man is now in a hospital after a shooting Sunday morning in Lepanto.

According to Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder, 19-year-old Kelan Jenkins was taken to Regional One in Memphis after the shooting. Jenkins was listed in critical condition.

Molder said authorities got a call around 9:54 a.m. Sunday about the shooting at a home on Mills Circle.

Police spent the afternoon processing the crime scene. Witnesses could see several bullet holes in the windows of the home. Also, investigators combed through evidence and interviewed possible witnesses in connection with the shooting.

As of now, authorities have not named any suspects in connection with the shooting, nor have they released what led up to the shooting.

Poinsett County deputies and Arkansas State Police are assisting Lepanto police in the investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting can call the Poinsett County Sheriff's Office at 870-578-2116.

