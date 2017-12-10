Police investigate shooting in Lepanto, sheriff says - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Police investigate shooting in Lepanto, sheriff says

LEPANTO, AR (KAIT) -

According to Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder, authorities are investigating a shooting in Lepanto. 

Molder said authorities got a call around 9:55 a.m. Sunday about the shooting on Mills Circle. The victim was taken to a hospital, where his condition is not known. 

Right now, authorities are processing the crime scene and interviewing possible witnesses in connection with the shooting. Poinsett County deputies and Arkansas State Police are assisting Lepanto police in the investigation. 

Anyone with information on the shooting can call the Poinsett County Sheriff's Office at 870-578-2116. 

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

