Group hopes to advocate for gun rights

A Northeast Arkansas chapter of Patriots of Act 746 was established two weeks ago and already has over 200 members.

The group gathered for their second meeting on Sunday in hopes of recruiting more members and educating those in attendance.

Tim Loggains, administrator for Patriots of Act 746, said he is pleased to see so much interest in the newly established group.

He said the goal of the group is to educate the public and advocate for gun rights.

"We're interacting with our elected officials, we're contacting our local sheriffs, chiefs of police and making sure it's not a us versus them thing," he said. "Making sure we all know what the law is and we're the good guys we're not trying to be the bad guys."

Several elected officials attended the group's second meeting.

Loggains says the group will continue holding meetings across the Northeast Arkansas area in hopes of spreading awareness about gun rights.

