Police responded to Nestle Rd. crash

Police worked a one-vehicle crash with injuries on Nestle Road in Jonesboro Sunday evening.

According to Craighead County dispatch, Arkansas State Police and Jonesboro police responded to the crash.

David McDaniel with Jonesboro Police Department told Region 8 News the car left the roadway and lost control.

McDaniel said three people were in the vehicle and one passenger was airlifted to a hospital with a broken femer.

Police blocked traffic from Nestle to Highway 463 while crews worked to clean up the area.

The road is now re-opened to traffic.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android