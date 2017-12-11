Man killed in hit and run on I-55 - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Man killed in hit and run on I-55

PEMISCOT COUNTY, MO (KAIT) -

An Osceola man was hit and killed on I-55 in Pemiscot County Sunday morning. 

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 46-year-old Jessie Miller was hit and killed on I-55 at mile marker 8, around 12:45 a.m. Sunday. 

The driver of the car that hit Miller never stopped. 

Miller was pronounced dead at the scene by the Pemiscot County Coroner. 

