Man killed in hit and run on I-55

An Osceola man was hit and killed on I-55 in Pemiscot County Sunday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 46-year-old Jessie Miller was hit and killed on I-55 at mile marker 8, around 12:45 a.m. Sunday.

The driver of the car that hit Miller never stopped.

Miller was pronounced dead at the scene by the Pemiscot County Coroner.

