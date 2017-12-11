Outcry slows University of Arkansas System tenure proposal

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Faculty members' concerns over job protection and academic freedom are slowing down the University of Arkansas System's proposal to change its tenure policy.



The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the system told its campuses in September about proposed changes to the policy. The proposal lays out what faculty members have to do to earn tenure status, what their annual review entails and how they can be dismissed.



Tenure status gives faculty more legal protection over dismissal and safeguards academic freedom.



Faculty members are taking issue with some of the proposed changes, delaying the system's original Oct. 20 deadline for feedback. Faculty leaders say they want system administrators to sit down with professors to discuss the changes.



The new deadline for feedback is Dec. 15.





Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com

