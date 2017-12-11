Police send warning after man buys $2,000 worth of gift cards in apparent scam

Steele Police are saying a man was the victim of a scam involving, what he thought, was his grandson.

According to a post on the Steele Police Facebook page, Chief of Police Billy Joe Stanfield said on December 7, he took a report from a person who had been a victim of a phone scam.

The victim said he received a phone call from a person who identified themselves as a family member, telling the victim they had been involved in an accident and was in jail and was needing $2,000 to get out of jail.

The victim was instructed to purchase four $500.00 gift cards from Walmart.

Police say, once the cards were purchased, the victim received another phone call and was instructed to provide the numbers off the back of the cards.

Police say in this particular case a man identified himself as the victim’s grandchild, even giving the correct name.

The Steele Police Department encourages everyone to be more skeptical if receiving a call from someone identifying themselves as a family member needing money to get out of jail.

