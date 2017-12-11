Oklahoma has lowest gas prices in US, Arkansas 5th lowest

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Holiday travel will be less expensive on Oklahoma's highways than anywhere else in the nation, and Arkansas motorists won't pay much more.

AAA said Monday that the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in Oklahoma is $2.19 - the lowest in the US. Gas prices in Arkansas are 3 cents higher at an average of $2.22 a gallon.

During the past week, the national average gas price dropped 2 cents to $2.46. AAA says drivers can expect pump prices to continue to drop heading into the holiday season as supply strengthens. AAA spokesperson Leslie Gamble says gasoline demand is expected to weaken throughout the winter.

AAA says West Coast gas prices are among the highest in the country, with motorists in California paying $3.13 per gallon.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.