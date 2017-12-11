Police identify 1 victim in Hot Springs triple killing

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) - Police in Hot Springs have identified one of the three people killed in what authorities are calling a triple homicide.



Hot Springs police said Monday that 40-year-old Paul D. Power of Hot Springs was among the dead. He and two female victims were found dead by Hot Springs police on Dec. 5. Police Cpl. Kirk Zaner says authorities are awaiting positive identification of the female victims from the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory.



Police have arrested 34-year-old Nicholas Matthew Lewondowski on suspicion of three counts of capital murder. He's pleaded not guilty to the charges, and a judge has issued a gag order in the case.



A police affidavit said Lewondowski and the three others had argued about stolen property before the killings.

