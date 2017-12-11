Grass fire forces road closure

A grass fire that is burning on the south side of Jonesboro is now forcing some roads to be closed.

According to Jonesboro E-911, fire crews are battling a grass fire in the 3000 block of South Culberhouse Road.

The fire is forcing police to close South Culberhouse Road near Owens Avenue.

Craighead County is currently under a burn ban.

