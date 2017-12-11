A Better Region 8 : Honoring those who pass away during the holidays

It's always sad to lose a loved one, especially around the holidays. This week, Region 8 lost a legend. C.P. Stafford passed away at the age of 95. I got to know C. P. through his son Trey Stafford over the past few years. He was and is a great man.

C.P. was part of the Greatest Generation, working at the U.S. Naval Hospital in Hawaii after the Pearl Harbor attack. It was a pleasure seeing C.P. participating in last month's Veterans Day parade in downtown Jonesboro. As a proud veteran, it’s an event he didn’t want to miss.

For 68 years, C.P. was a devoted husband to his precious wife Glada. Visiting with Trey and his sister Paula, I heard stories of a fantastic father and I've seen personally the great influence C.P. had on his grandchildren and daughter-in-law Jenna.

He loved helping with tailgate BBQ's and was known for his sharp wit and sense of humor. At a recent A-State tailgate, I told C.P. that watching him at 95 makes me want to be just like him when I grow up. C.P. replied, "you should hope to be that lucky.” He was right. We should all hope to be that lucky and that blessed.

As the Stafford’s, along with many people across Region 8 and even people in our newsroom who’ve lost loved ones recently can tell you, losing someone so close and important to you is even tougher this time of year.

As we go through the holidays, making sure we honor those who've passed while taking a moment to show our love to the families who've lost loved ones makes this A Better Region 8.

- Chris Conroy, KAIT VP & General Manager

