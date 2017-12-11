Man arrested for violating burn ban after fire spreads to neighbors property

A Baxter County man was arrested for violating the county's burn ban.

According to the Baxter County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 12:45 p.m., the Baxter County sheriff's deputies, and the Tracy Volunteer Fire Department were called to 6000-block of County Road 55 for an out of control fire.

When deputies arrived, the fire had already spread onto the neighbor's property.

Deputies say Joseph Young admitted to burning boxes and that the fire got away from him and spread.

Baxter County Sheriff's Deputy Jacob Zappa told Young to stay there while he assisted the fire department.

When Deputy Zappa came back the house, Young had left the scene.

A check of ACIC showed that Young had an outstanding warrant out of the Gassville Police Department and his driver's license was suspended.

Deputies say they reached Young by phone and he drove back to the scene with his teenage daughter.

Young was placed under arrest and transported to the Baxter County Detention Center.

His daughter was also arrested on outstanding warrants and turned over to Baxter County Juvenile Services.

Young was charged with violation of county burn ban; criminal mischief; 2nd degree driving on a suspended license with the Gassville PD.

Young is currently being held on $2,535 bond pending his appearance in Baxter County District Court on January 18th, 2018.

The Salesville and Mountain Home Fire Departments also assisted with the fire.

