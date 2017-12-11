Search begins for new president of Williams Baptist College

A search has begun to find the next president of Williams Baptist College.

Williams is accepting applications and nomination for the seventh president of the school, which is transitioning to Williams Baptist University, according to the chair of the presidential search committee Dr. Bob Magee.

“We are currently not governed by a set timeline, that is, with a deadline to find a president. We want to proceed with serious candidates and be divinely led until someone’s name surfaces,” Magee said.

The search committee was assembled after Dr. Tom Jones announced that he was resigned to take a position in California.

A presidential search website has been set up on the Williams Baptist College home page. It has information about the university and a listing of leadership characteristics being sought in the next president.

For more information on the presidential search, including the application and nomination instruction, click here.

