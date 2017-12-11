Arkansas pork processor expanding operations, adding 34 jobs

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - An Arkansas pork processor and wholesaler is expanding its operations through a $2.1 million project that will create 34 new jobs.

Morrilton Packing Company announced Monday it is expanding its operations to add additional capacity for new and future products such as a new line a snack sticks, bringing its total employment to more than 100. The firm is the parent company for Petit Jean Meats.

Petit Jean Meats produces ham, bacon, sausages, hot dogs and sandwich meats.

The Economic Development Commission says the expansion qualified for income tax credits and sales tax refunds, as well as $250,000 in community development block grants.

