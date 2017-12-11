County judge surprises family with Christmas tree

A group of Craighead County leaders surprised a family who didn’t have a Christmas tree this holiday season.

“It started with a phone call while we were at Walmart,” Shawn Sheppard, a Jonesboro man, said.

The father of three said it was the Crowley’s Ridge Development Council on the other line Friday morning.

“They told us they were bringing us a Christmas tree,” Shawn’s wife Marry Sheppard said. "They choose one family in the county to deliver a Christmas tree for each year. I can't believe that was us. We are so thankful."

The crew waited until the couple’s children arrived home from school to make their delivery.

It was wrapped, pre-lit and had all the decorations already on it.

“CRDC came and then Craighead County Judge Ed Hill came with them,” Sheppard said. “They cut the wrapping off and the judge plugged it in.”

They left a twinkle behind in the families living room along with goodies for the young kids.

“They brought candy and goodies and scarves and gloves,” The Sheppard’s said. “That doesn’t mean a lot to some people but for us, it made our weekend, it made our Christmas feel like Christmas.”

The Sheppard’s said the act of kindness taught their children a lesson, too.

“It shows our kids, hey you know, the higher up people, they aren’t all bad,” they said. “The kids love it and now for Shawn Jr., it’s his job to plug it in and unplug it at night. He’ll sit right there in front of it and stare at it. That’s his job. He just smiles.”

Judge Ed Hill even played a game of basketball with the three children before saying goodbye.

