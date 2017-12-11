Statement From A-State Men’s Basketball Head Coach Mike Balado on C.J. Foster

JONESBORO, Ark. (12/11/17) – Arkansas State redshirt-senior guard C.J. Foster is transferring from the men’s basketball program, head coach Mike Balado announced Monday.

“C.J. Foster has made the decision to leave the A-State program this week and we have granted him his release. We are proud for C.J. that he graduated last semester and thank him for his contributions to our program. We wish him success in his future.”