Family demands answers after dog attacked during break-in

A Bono family wants the people responsible for hurting their dog to come forward.

It happened on, Friday, Dec. 8 on County Road 394.

Sarah Morris, the homeowner, said her two children came home from school to find their dog, Elaina, covered in blood and an eyeball hanging from her head.

Morris said her back door was also wide open, despite being locked that same morning.

Nothing was taken from the home, but the dog fought for her life, losing an eye in the process.

Morris said she's furious and wants answers.

"What was so important that you needed to come into our home and do this to our animal, she's our hero," Morris said. "My five-year-old said now it's time for us to take care of her since she protected us."

Morris said they'll now install security cameras around their home, despite only being there for three months.

The Craighead County Sheriff's Office is investigating the case, and anyone with information is urged to contact them.

