Two fires merge in Ozarks

Two fires burning in Northwest Arkansas have merged into one fire, according to Fayetteville NBC affiliate KNWA.

The fire is burning inside a containment zone in the Boxley Valley area in Newton County.

Firefighters are working to reinforce the zone with hard lines and mechanical line construction.

The National Park Service does not have an estimate on the amount of acreage burned so far.

The response to the fire has been directed by the Buffalo National River’s Fire Module with on-the-ground assistance from the Arkansas Forestry Commission and the Compton Volunteer Fire Department.

So far, there have been no reports of injuries or damage to property.

