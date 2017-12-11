UPDATE: Newton Co. wildfire contained

A wildfire in northern Arkansas is now fully contained.

Two separate fires merged into one large fire in the Newton County area.

The National Park Service announced Tuesday morning that the fire remained in the containment zone, despite extremely high winds overnight.

The park service said remnants of the fire will continue to burn out downed trees and stumps.

The response to the fire has been directed by the Buffalo National River’s Fire Module with on-the-ground assistance from the Arkansas Forestry Commission and the Compton Volunteer Fire Department.

So far, there have been no reports of injuries or damage to property.

