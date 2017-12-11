Church able to help needy children following anonymous donation

Thanks to an anonymous donor from Little Rock, the First United Methodist Church's Christmas Emporium received a $1,000 donation to replace toys that were stolen last week.

During the emporium, parents pick out donated toys for their Christmas wish lists.

But when the toys were originally stolen, it left Melissa Phillips, an event organizer, heartbroken, worried that there might not be enough to serve the 252 children.

However, thanks to the donations, they were able to replace the toys and more.

"We had so much left over, so to me, that's Jesus and the little boy who had five loaves and two fish with the multitude of people," Phillips said.

Phillips added that with the leftovers from the donation, they're now able to help out other needy children in the community.

Jonesboro police say they're still investigating the theft and that if you have any information, contact Crimestoppers at 870-935-STOP (7867).

