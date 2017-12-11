Man finds large fossil on mountain in Independence County

One Batesville man’s discovery added to the history of Independence County after he discovered a unique fossil at the top of a mountain.

It was found near the top of Hutchinson Mountain which is one of the county’s highest points.

The man was doing some dirt work when he made the discovery of the large fossil and contacted County Judge Robert Griffin.

Griffin then took a crew up to the top of the mountain to excavate the stone.

“This is a piece of Independence County and you know a lot of times you see fossils and see an imprint of where they were, but very seldom do you see the actual embodiment of the fossil there,” said Griffin.

He added someone will come look at the fossil to determine what type of tree or plant is encapsulated in the stone.

For now, it will rest in a display case and plaque that will be made for the fossil and placed in the new Independence County Library in downtown Batesville.

