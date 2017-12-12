Vehicle overturns in Fulton Co., killing man

A Monday afternoon crashed killed an Ash Flat man in Fulton County.

According to an Arkansas State Police crash report, Charles White, 67, was driving a 1996 Jeep Cherokee east on Highway 62.

At around 12 p.m., White was less than half a mile west of Agnos, AR.

He then drove off the road, crashed into an embankment and overturned.

The report states the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.

