Democrat announces 2018 Arkansas governor bid

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The former head of an education nonprofit says he's running against Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson in Arkansas next year, marking the first Democrat to announce a bid for the solidly red state's top office.

Jared Henderson is the former executive director of the Arkansas branch of Teach for America. He said Tuesday that he'll seek the party's nomination to challenge the first-term governor.

Hutchinson announced in May that he was seeking re-election and has reported having more than $1.5 million on hand for his bid. Hutchinson was first elected in 2014.

The 39-year-old Henderson says he believes there's still a path for Democrats to win the state's top office in Arkansas, despite Republicans controlling all statewide offices and both chambers of the Legislature.

